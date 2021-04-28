Basharat Bukhari condoles Banihali's demise

Former cabinet minister and senior leader of Peoples Conference Basharat Bukhari Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of noted poet Margoob Banihali.

Recollecting his interactions with Banihali in the erstwhile Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Bukhari said it was always a delight to learn from his extensive knowledge of Kashmiri language and culture and highlight his intellectual contribution to the literary landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation (AZMRF) also mourned the death of Banhali.

A statement of the foundation said that a condolence meeting was held under its patron Khursheed Ahmad Zargar in which tributes were paid to Banhali.

“Kashmir has lost an incredible life and Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation expresses sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” the foundation said.