Basharat Bukhari disassociates himself from NC

In a major political development, senior National Conference (NC) leader and former law minister Basharat Bukhari Friday disassociated himself from the party on Friday afternoon.

Bukhari conveyed his decision through a hand written communiqué to NC President Farooq Abdullah and urged him to acknowledge the “expression”.

“Very respectfully, I hereby disassociate from the party from this day 12th of March 2021, Friday onwards. Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige,” Bukhari wrote in his letter to Abdullah.

Meanwhile in a separate letter to NC’s Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Bukhari while referring to his decision of disassociating from the party, expressed his gratitude for his (Omar’s) love and affection towards him during his brief stint as the party member.

He also termed the journey of two years, two months and 21 days with NC as an interesting journey.

Wishing Omar Abdullah good luck, Bukhari hoped that the people of Jammu and Kashmir get benefited from his (Omar’s) intellect and politico-administrative experiences.

“Although 2 years, 2 months and 21 days is less a time to be mentioned, that too when major portion (one year and three months) of it got consumed under detention (house arrest) and three months in post COVID-19 complicacies and ailments. But indeed for me, it was an interesting journey and a learning process as well. Thank you so much,” Bukhari wrote to Omar Abdullah in his letter.