Basharat Bukhari, Khurshid Alam, Peer Mansoor join People's Conference

Two former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and a National Conference leader joined Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference in Srinagar on Monday.

The trio, Basharat Bukhari, who recently quit the National Conference and Peer Mansoor and Khursheed Aalam, who parted ways with the PDP joined PC in presence of Lone at his government residence in Srinagar.

PC’s Imran Raza Ansari and Abdul Gani Wakil were also present on the occasion.

Pertinently, Mansoor, former MLA from Shangus had resigned from the PDP in February this year while Alam had left the party earlier this month.

Bukhari, who had joined NC after leaving PDP, parted his ways from the party this month only.