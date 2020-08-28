Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 10:48 PM

Basheer re-elected president NKFA

UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 10:48 PM
Bashir Ahmad Basheer has been re-elected as the president of the New Kashmir Fruit Association (NKFA), New Fruit Complex, Parimpora.

In a statement issued here, the association said, “Basheer was elected uncontested.”

“This is for the sixth time that Basheer has been elected as the president for a period of two years,” the statement said. Anil Kumar has been elected as vice-president while Muhammad Ayoub Bhat as general secretary of the association, reads the press release. Basheer thanked all the members of the association.

