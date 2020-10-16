Batamaloo family appeals authorities to shift their ward from Jammu to Srinagar

A family of Batamaloo has appealed the authorities to shift their ward from Kotbalwal jail Jammu to Srinagar as he is ill.

Family members of Muhammad Saleem Dar son of Muhammad Sultan Dar of Batamaloo said that Saleem has been keeping unwell from last some time. “Yesterday he collapsed and had received injury in head,” the family said and alleged that he is not being given proper treatment.

The family members have appealed authorities to shift Saleem to Srinagar. “Here we will help to get our ward treated,” they said.