Batamaloo gunfight: NC condemns killing of woman

National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of a woman, Kounsar Reyaz in a gunfight out in Batamaloo here on Thursday

The party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said such killings will not help the situation to improve. “The dignity of human life should be respected and protected at any cost. We strongly condemn the incident in unequivocal terms and demand a thorough probe into the killing. We also express our solidarity with the grief stricken family,” he said. The party’s central Secretary Irfan Shah also condemned the killing.

