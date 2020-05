Police on Saturday detained Chairman. Block Development Committee (BDC) for using a fake movement pass.

The detained chairman has been identified as Abdul QayoomBhat of Singhpora, Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said the chairman was held while he was carrying a fake movement pass in Pattan area.

The chairman is reported to have said that he had no knowledge about the pass being fake and claimed he was provided it by some other person.