BDC Chairman Khonmoh, Balhama Panch join Apni Party

Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Khonmoh Ghulam Hussain Rather along with a Panchayat representative from Halqa Balhama Muhammad Yaseen Lone joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Friday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari who, while welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, said Apni Party’s truthful politics and lucid agenda was incrementing its credibility and acceptability among the people. “It is not because of me or anybody else in the party. It is our honest and sincere approach towards addressing the peoples’ problems and day-to-day issues which were till now being sidelined by other parties in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari impressed upon the new entrants to extend their full cooperation to Apni Party in getting the problems of their areas resolved. “In this party we all work as a team to address the sufferings of the people in a proactive manner. I hope that you all will also work together to redress the problems and miseries of the people in your respective areas besides working for strengthening the party’s cadre base at the grassroots level,” he said. The new entrants exuded trust and confidence in Apni Party leadership saying that their joining was motivated by the party’s socio-economic agenda. They also pledged that they would work for the furtherance of the party’s agenda at the grassroots level.

“We found Apni Party leadership dedicated and sincere and with an unwavering stand on socio-political and economic matters pertaining to J&K,” they said. Besides Bukhari, Apni Party Provincial President Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Provincial Secretary Abdul Rashid Haroon, District President Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Zone President Amira Kadal Aijaz Ahmad Rather, incharge zone Khanyar Muhammad Yaseen Choudisaaz, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Muhammad Shafi Mir, Jeelani Kumar, Mohsin Zaffar Shah, Muzaffar Reshi, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Imran Ahmad Bhat welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.