BDC Chairman, Sarpanchs resign in Handwara

Chairman Block Development Council, Handwara Firdous Ahmad Sofi and several Sarpanchs on Thursday resigned from the position, alleging discrimination by the government departments.

As per a resignation copy accessed by Greater Kashmir, Sofi and others decided to resign from the positions alleging the government departments were not taking them in confidence vis-à-vis different works in their areas. Deputy Sarpanch, Gonipora Abdul Aziz K Huroo said not a single department honors them and takes them on board, as elected representatives, while approving works.

“We are elected representatives but none of the departments takes us onboard vis-à-vis works and other decision. None of the officials take us seriously. We decided to resign as a markl of protest,” said Khuroo. Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara said he has invited the agitated representatives to his office tomorrow to “sort out the things.”

