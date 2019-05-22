Kashmir
BDO Sopore caught accepting bribe: Anti-corruption Bureau

Block Development Officer, Sopore was on Wednesday was caught “red-handed” accepting bribe by a team of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today, on 22nd of May-2019 a written complaint was lodged with Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), by a daily wage worker in Block Sopore who alleged that Block Development officer Sopore, namely Ab. Rashid Ahanger demands bribe for releasing their wages,” ACB said in a statement.

On this complaint, it said, a case FIR No. 09/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 was registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a successful trap team was constituted under the supervision of DySP Sajad Ahmad who laid a successful trap and the said Block Development Officer was “caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.”

Further investigation into the case is going on.

