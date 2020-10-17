Be thankful to BJP for bringing us together: Sajad Lone

Terming New Delhi a “perfect match-maker”, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said we should thank BJP for uniting all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for a “common goal” which is to struggle for restoration of Article 370 and 35(A).

Lone, a former minister in an interview to electronic media termed the annulment of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and 35(A) by BJP Government as “short-sighted and borne out of hatred”.

Lone who is a signatory of “People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration”, said, “I’m feeling a stranger after being released from year-long detention” and added “outsiders” had taken over the reins of Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that the fight for bringing back special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be “non-violent”, “political” and within the “ambit” of constitution ‘aimed to seek an end to uncertainty in the territory.’

Lone said that “We are here to stay, as inhabitants of the state. We are not tourists. National governments come and go. We should resist any national government decisions for which our children will have to face consequences. It is our moral duty to stand up against it”.

“August 5 decision was very short-sighted borne out of hatred, unfortunately. The national government is a “maai baap” (patents) for everyone. Maai baap does not lock you in, jail you. The onus today is on them to show that they treat us at par with the rest of the country”, he said.

“Everything has changed. People who don’t belong to this place have taken over. It is a bunch of people who have no idea about the problems and the history of this place. It is a very disastrous situation”, Lone said.