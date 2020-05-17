Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 1:07 AM

Beacon completes 60 years in J&K

Representational Pic

Project Beacon which is the pioneer project of Border Roads Organisation has completed 60 years of development and construction of vital projects in J&K, an official said.

The official said the Beacon was raised on 18 May 1960 with its headquarters at Srinagar for “putting life into the lifelines of J&K” by braving remote and inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.

The official said the Project has constructed over 4,000 km roads and airfields in J&K, thus providing trans-region connectivity.

In addition to maintaining upkeep of Jawahar tunnel, the important link between Jammu and Srinagar, the Beacon has also played a pivotal role in development of hydel power projects, namely Kishenganga, SHEP and Kirthai.

While fulfilling development needs of J&K, the Beacon provided job opportunities to approximately 7,000 locals by engaging them in these construction projects, said the official. He said the Beacon was presently developing and maintaining a road network of approximately 2,285 Km.

“The Project reopened the important and treacherous Zojila and Razdan Passes in a record time much earlier as compared to previous years. Even during the COVID19 lockdown and paucity of labour, several restoration works including connectivity on road Ramban-Gul, Nashri Bypass and road Galhar-Sansari was restored. Jawahar Tunnel was functional throughout,” the official said.

