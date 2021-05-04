Bear Attack | Rescue operation continues in Naranag forests

The rescue operation to trace out the youth who went missing after being attacked by a wild bear at Dumail area in Naranag forests of Kangan in Ganderbal district continued for third day Tuesday but his whereabouts were not known.

An official said that Police, SDRF and Wildlife officials along with dozens of volunteers from Kangan, Wangath and adjoining areas continued the rescue operation to trace the youth who went missing after the bear attack in Dumail Naranag forest area in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

On Sunday three youth had gone to fishing when they were attacked by a wild bear.

The official said that two youth were rescued in injured condition by the locals while another went missing in the forest area after the attack.

The missing youth has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir of Wangath.