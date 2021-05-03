Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 12:53 AM

Bear Attack | Rescue operation continues to trace missing youth in Naranag forests

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 12:53 AM

The rescue operation to trace out the youth who went missing after being attacked by a wild bear at Dumail area in Naranag forests of Kangan in Ganderbal district resumed for the second day on Monday.

An official said that Police, SDRF and Wildlife officials along with locals and Army resumed the rescue operation to trace the youth who went missing after the bear attack in DumailNaranag forest area in Ganderbal district.

Trending News
File Photo

Govt must utilise all its resources to fight COVID-19: Basharat Bukhari

Apni Party expresses concern over COVID-19 rise in J&K

Inform people about situation on airports, road terminals: JKCSF

NC seeks impetus to COVID care efforts

SDPO KanganYasirQadri told Greater Kashmir that the rescue operation resumed Monday morning.

“Efforts are on to trace the missing youth who is believed to have fallen from a mountain after the bear attack. Sniffer dogs were also used in the search operation. As a huge crowd had gathered at the spot, it was difficult for the rescuers,” Qadri said.

He said that the searches would continue on Tuesday.

Latest News

Ophalmologist Dr Haroon Rashid bereaved

Representational Photo

Full Court Reference held to condole demise of senior Bar Association Jammu members

NC condoles demise of Abdul Qayoom Shah

Tarigami condoles demise of trade union activist of Sopore

He said that a skull was found during searches but it seemed to be an old one, adding that it had been sent to a forensic lab.

Eyewitness said that drone cameras were also used in the search operation to trace the missing youth.

On Sunday, three youth had gone to fishing, where they were attacked by a wild bear.

The official said that two youth were rescued in an injured condition by the locals while another went missing in the forest area after the attack.

He said that soon after the incident a team of Police and Wildlife officials launched a rescue operation to trace the missing youth.

The missing youth has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir, son of GhulamNabi Mir of Wangath.

Related News