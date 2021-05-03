Bear Attack | Rescue operation continues to trace missing youth in Naranag forests

The rescue operation to trace out the youth who went missing after being attacked by a wild bear at Dumail area in Naranag forests of Kangan in Ganderbal district resumed for the second day on Monday.

An official said that Police, SDRF and Wildlife officials along with locals and Army resumed the rescue operation to trace the youth who went missing after the bear attack in DumailNaranag forest area in Ganderbal district.

SDPO KanganYasirQadri told Greater Kashmir that the rescue operation resumed Monday morning.

“Efforts are on to trace the missing youth who is believed to have fallen from a mountain after the bear attack. Sniffer dogs were also used in the search operation. As a huge crowd had gathered at the spot, it was difficult for the rescuers,” Qadri said.

He said that the searches would continue on Tuesday.

He said that a skull was found during searches but it seemed to be an old one, adding that it had been sent to a forensic lab.

Eyewitness said that drone cameras were also used in the search operation to trace the missing youth.

On Sunday, three youth had gone to fishing, where they were attacked by a wild bear.

The official said that two youth were rescued in an injured condition by the locals while another went missing in the forest area after the attack.

He said that soon after the incident a team of Police and Wildlife officials launched a rescue operation to trace the missing youth.

The missing youth has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir, son of GhulamNabi Mir of Wangath.