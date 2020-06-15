Bear captured in Uri village

A bear was captured in Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Reports said the bear was captured by locals at Rather Mohalla Ijara and later handed over to the authorities of the Wildlife department.

Reports said another bear was roaming in the village for the past several days, causing damage to the standing crops. There have been reports also about the bear attacking the livestock.

An official of the Wildlife department said after getting information about the presence of the wild animal in the village, a team was sent to capture the animal.

“The animal will be released in the higher reaches of the district,” said the official.

Last month, the department captured two bears in Handwara area of Kupwara district.