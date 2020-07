Two person were critically injured after a bear attacked them in Kilwara village here on Monday

Reports said the bear entered an orchard and attacked the two persons, leaving them injured.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where from doctors referred them to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment. The injured were identified as Muhammad Akbar Magray and Shameema Begum, wife of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh – both residents of Kilwara. KNS