Bear, stray dogs kill cattle in Sopore village

At least a dozen sheep and goats were killed by a bear and stray dogs in the mountainous area of Sopore during the past two days.

A dozen sheep, goats and a cow belonging to GhulamNabiGanai and Abdul Malik Dar of MuqamShaheed Mir, Sopore were killed in an attack by a group of stray dogs and a bear during the last two days. “The wild animals attacked during the night,” said cattle owner, GhulamNabiGanaie.

Terming it a “negligence” of the Wildlife and Sheep Husbandry departments, Ganai said, “We repeatedly informed the departments about the movement of wild animals in the area, but they did not take any action.”

Scared after the attack by the wild animals, the residents urged Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha and the district administration to depute officials of the concerned departments to the area, assess the losses and provide adequate compensation to the cattle owners.