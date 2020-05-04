Beating Of 2 Sisters | FIR registered, investigation taken up: Police tells court

J&K Police on Monday told a court here that a First Information Report (FIR) has already been filed and investigation taken up in a case of beating of two sisters here.

In its compliance report filed before the court of duty magistrate, Srinagar, the police said the case was registered on April 22 when the complainant approached the police station.

“After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and came to the conclusion that offences under Indian Penal Code 188 (disobedience to order) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) 341 (wrongful restraint) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (criminal force to outrage modesty of women) has been committed by the offenders,” reads the police report.

The police told court that of four accused in the case, one has been arrested, two have obtained anticipatory bail from the competent court while another one was at large.

Earlier, the court has directed Humhama police to register FIR in the case of beating of two sisters by a group of locals. The court of duty magistrate, Srinagar FariqaNazir had issued the directions after the aggrieved women approached the court, seeking justice.

As per the applicants, they were working in their ancestral property when the accused armed with “deadly weapons and lathis came and started beating them and made an attempt of murder.”

Meanwhile, in response to the police compliance report, the counsel for aggrieved prayed before the court that impartial investigation be conducted under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir so that “accused are booked under relevant provisions of law as enumerated in the complaint.