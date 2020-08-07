Beerwah residents protest dearth of doctors at SDH

Traders and members of youth civil society on Friday staged a protest against dearth of doctors at Sub-Distict hospital Beerwah.

The protestors said around 41 staffers from the hospital including doctors have been sent on COVID duties at different places across the district, rendering the hospital defunct. They said there was a dire need of doctors in the hospital to cater to the rush of the patients. “In absence of the doctors, the patients are being forced to travel to other places for treatment at a time when there are COVID restrictions,” said a local.

Faisal Bandey, a resident of Beerwah most of the staff from the hospital has been dispatched to non-functional Public Heath Centres (PHCs). He said against the sanctioned 25 post paramedics, most of them were vacant and seven doctors were handling entire administration and taking care of the patients. “We are going through pandemic and our hospital is almost defunct with acute dearth of staff. Every patient prefers to visit Sub-District Hospital instead of a PHC. But there are no adequate doctors to handle the patient rush,” he said.

Block Medical Officer, Beerwah Dr Javaid Ahmad Ganai acknowledged dearth of staff at the hospital. He said in view of the pandemic some doctors have been shifted to some other health centres, which has hampered functioning of the hospital. “The matter has been taken up before the authorities concerned for necessary action.