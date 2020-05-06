Beighpora gunfight: Top commander trapped, mobile Internet snapped in Kashmir

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

“Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night,” he said.

The spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a “top militant commander” is trapped.

“Exchange of fire is going on. Further details shall follow on due course,” he said.

The search operation was launched in Beighpora last night with the security forces also moving earth digging machines into the village.

This is the second gunfight underway in the district. Earlier, a gunfight broke out in Sharshali village in which a militant was reportedly killed.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been snapped across the valley.