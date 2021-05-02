Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 11:01 PM

Bengalis rejected hate politics: Congress

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 11:01 PM
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir
Trending News
File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Soz felicitates Mamata Banerjee for win in West Bengal

Photo of missing Sopore Youth

Sopore youth goes missing, family appeals him to return home

Representational Photo

Army man commits suicide

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Morris]

Karnah residents demand oxygen generating plant at SDH Tanghdar

The people of West Bengal rejected the politics of opportunism and communalism by re-electing Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement issued here, reacting to the outcome of election results today, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that West Bengal had been turned into a battlefield to wrest the state at all costs by using all energy, attention and tactics and ignoring the grave national health emergency knocking at the doors, but the people of West Bengal rejected the politics of polarisation, division and communalism.

Tagged in ,
Related News