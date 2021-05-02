Bengalis rejected hate politics: Congress

The people of West Bengal rejected the politics of opportunism and communalism by re-electing Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement issued here, reacting to the outcome of election results today, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that West Bengal had been turned into a battlefield to wrest the state at all costs by using all energy, attention and tactics and ignoring the grave national health emergency knocking at the doors, but the people of West Bengal rejected the politics of polarisation, division and communalism.