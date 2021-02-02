Beopar Mandal Baramulla seeks end to unscheduled power cuts

The Beopar Mandal Baramulla Tuesday sought immediate end to unscheduled power cuts which has turned the life of common people as well as the business community miserable.

General Secretary Beopar Mandal, Baramulla, Tariq Ahmad Mughloo criticised the Power Development Department (PDD) over their failure to stick to scheduled supply of electric supply.

He said that the unscheduled power supply had resulted in huge loss to the business community while the common people were made to suffer in the harsh winter.

Mughloo said that the authorities were not serious in augmenting the much-awaited Delina grid station from 160 MVA to 320 MVA, which would have significantly enhanced the power supply position across Baramulla and Kupwara districts and brought relief to the people of the twin districts.

He said the issue of augmenting Delina grid station was pending since last several years as a result of which PDD was unable to tackle power crisis across Baramulla district.

“The business community, especially the shopkeepers, who are completely dependent on electricity are the worst affected while the woes of common people have multiplied at a time when entire Kashmir is experiencing a harsh winter,” Mughloo said.

He said that the people of the town were not asking for special treatment but denial of scheduled power supply too was not acceptable to them.

“The persistent denial of scheduled power supply shows authorities are not bothered about the woes of the residents. Such a disparity, if not ended, will force people to stage protest against the authorities,” Mughloo said.

The frequent power cuts have taken a toll on the daily routine of the people here.

Amid low temperature and frequent power cuts, womenfolk are finding it difficult to continue their household chores.

“Following frequent power cuts, we are unable to even boil water and perform our daily routine. Our kids are the worst affected due to power crisis as their education has suffered,” said Naseema Akhtar of Mohalla Jalal Sahib Baramulla.