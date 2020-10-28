BGBSU headless as term of outgoing VC ends

The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has been rendered headless as the five year term of the outgoing Vice Chancellor (VC) ended on October 27.

The government has not announced any temporary extension or appointed any interim VC for the University till the appointment of the new VC is finalized by the Chancellor.

“Earlier, there was a provision that outgoing VC used to continue to remain in office till appointment of new VC. But now that provision is not exercised currently,” an official said.

Recently, the government appointed interim VC for the SKUAST-K a day before the five year term of the outgoing VC of the University ended. The term of SKUAST-K VC ended on October 22.

“But in case of BGSBU, no such decision has been taken by government. Neither the outgoing VC has been asked to continue his office till his successor is appointed nor any interim arrangement has been made by the authorities,” the official said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the search committee constituted to recommend a panel for appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for BGSBU Rajouri held interactions with the shortlisted candidates on October 20 and later submitted a panel of three candidates to the Chancellor for his approval to the final appointment of the VC for the University.

“We are hopeful that the Chancellor will expedite the process for appointment of new VC for BGSBU so that the institution will function smoothly,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the outgoing VC of BGSBU had called for an interactive meeting with the teaching and non- teaching staff of the university which was boycotted by majority of the staff members.