BGSBU bags prestigious FIST grant

The department of Zoology in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) has been selected for the prestigious grant with the provision of maximum outlay of Rs 3 crores under the Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure in universities and higher educational Institutions (FIST) Level-1 Program by DST, Government of India.

Out of the 186 institutions which competed for the grant, BGSBU is among the 16 institutions selected for the grant. “BGSBU is the only Institution which got selected from the UT of J&K. The grant is largely to augment the infrastructure facilities by equipping the Department with state-of-the-art instruments to promote high quality research,” the handout reads.

Prof Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU expressed happiness on the great success achieved by the Department of Zoology.

“It is the reflection of quality of teaching and research carried out at BGSB University,” the VC BGSBU said.

Prof. Akbar congratulated, Head Department of Zoology, Dr Ali Asghar Shah and his team for the achievement that reveals their unrelenting efforts to take the University to the zenith of success. “This grant would be utilised in developing high-end infrastructural facilities to enhance the quality of teaching and research,” the VC said.

He said it will help to refurbish and further augment the facilities and academic standards at the University.

Prof. Akbar said that the University will provide hastle free ambience to potential researchers to get best out of them.

On the occasion Dr Ali Asghar Shah, HOD Zoology said that the selection of Department of Zoology for FIST level – 1 grant will enable the department to utilise the grants to build a cutting edge S&T infrastructure to enhance the quality of research being done at BGSBU.