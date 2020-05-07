BGSBU finalises academic calendar, exam schedule

Authorities at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) convened a high level meeting on Thursday to finalise the revised academic calendar and schedule of examinations.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor (VC) BGSBU, Prof Javed Musarrat. The varsity has decided that for PG/UG/Diploma/B Tech/B.E Evening, online teaching and learning will continue till May 15, for B.Sc nursing (Rajouri and Jammu colleges) till May 31 and up to June 30 for nursing college Kishtwar.

“It was also decided that the e-labs and internal assessments will be completed through virtual modes before May 31. For B Sc nursing same will be completed by August 20,” a statement said.

The varsity also decided for terminal semester/year of PG/UG/Diploma/B Tech/B.E Evening and B.Sc nursing programmes there shall be MCQ/OMR based examinations and the duration of each paper shall be two hours.

“It was decided that the theory examination for the terminal semester/year of various PG/UG and diploma courses will be held from July 14 to 31. B.Tech and B.E evening from July 9 to 12 and B.Sc nursing from September 14 to 21,” said the statement.

It said the meeting decided that the viva-voce examinations for dissertations, project reports, e-labs of the terminal semester/year shall be held through virtual mode only.

“Regarding intermediate semesters/year, it was decided that the mode and schedule of theory and practical examinations will be notified later,” it said.

During the meeting it was also decided that the class work for 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters of various UG/PG and diploma courses will start in July and for 1st semester/year UG/PG and diploma courses the class work will start from September.