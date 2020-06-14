BGSBU gets 20 seats for department of Biotechnology from Union Ministry of Science and Technology

In a significant development, the department of biotechnology in Union Ministry of Science and Technology, has sanctioned 20 seats to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri.

The intake had been sanctioned for M.sc biotechnology program under DBT-PG teaching program for the initial duration of five years.

“This will carry a monthly stipend of Rs.5000 and dissertation grant of Rs 50,000 to each students in addition to other infrastructural support,” an official at BGSBU said.

He said the admission to this program will be done through a centralized entrance test to be conducted by regional centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad.

“Examination centres will be set up in Jammu and Srinagar division for the students who aspire to pursue the course,” the official said.

The official said the details of centralized entrance test are available on www.rcb.res.in/GATB and also BGSBU website www.bgsbu.ac.in.

“The last date for the online applications for this test has been fixed as June 18 and the test is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2020,” the official said.

With the sanction of 20 seats for BGSBU, the candidates who have applied for M.Sc Biotechnology program of BGSBU will now be required to appear in the centralized entrance tests as well.

“BGSBU will not conduct any entrance test for this program in view of new entrance test guidelines from DBT,” he said.