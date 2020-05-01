BGSBU organises webinar on Tourism industry revival

Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri organised a webinar on COVID-19: Way ahead for the Survival and Revival of Tourism Industry.

According to statement, Prof Javed Musarrat, Vice chancellor of the University said such initiatives are important to maintain the continuity of learning and to ensure that teachers, researchers and students remain connected to share best practices, ideas and knowledge.

Prof Musarrat said that the University has taken up various initiatives to facilitate a robust teaching-learning mechanism through various online platforms and the teachers have worked quickly over the past weeks to move their classes’ online, adapting course delivery and assignments in an effort to preserve instructional continuity.

Vinod Jutshi, IAS ( Rtd), former secretary Tourism , GOI, delivered the key note address. Jutshi highlighted how Tourism and hospitality industry can deal with the on-going Covid 19 crisis and plan their short term and long term strategies for their survival and subsequent revival.

He advised the industry to not get panic and remain in the game by adopting various measures to ensure the liquidity till the operations resume.

Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic affairs said that during COVID-19, the University is providing individualized accompaniment as well as systematic support to students as needed.

Prof. Naseem Ahmed, Dean School of Management Studies welcomed the guests and presented a brief overview of the webinar.

Those who participated in the webinar included Prof Prof G M Malik, Asrar Gaus, Dr Shahnawz Coordinator, Dept of Tourism University of Kashmir, representatives from Khyber Hotel Gulmarg, faculty Members, research scholars and students.