BGSBU-run Polytechnic College gets AICTE approval

In a significant development, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given approval to the polytechnic College run by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).

An official said the Letter of Approval (LOA) was received by the University, along with sanction for intake capacity of 60 seats in each course being offered by the College.

Principal of the College, Mubashir Hassan said the AICTE approval will enable the institute to offer all the courses approved by the AICTE.

“Till date, we were running the College without approval from AICTE. But now the recognition will make our College more vibrant,” he said.

He said the College offers admission in different courses including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronic and Communication Engineering.

“Now, we have to provide all the facilities to the students as per the requisite guidelines,” he said.

The College is one of 18 polytechnic institutes which were approved by Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 2010.

As per an official document, these Colleges were approved under centrally sponsored scheme – Coordinated Action on Skill Development.

Of these 18 Colleges, one each is run by BGSBU and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) while as 16 other Colleges are functioning under Technical Education department.

“We have been consistently performing well all these years. We already have a full-fledged Engineering College in the University and its faculty also takes classes of students enrolled in the Polytechnic College,” the Principal said. “We have intake capacity of 60 students in each course, of which 40 seats each are reserved for students who qualify BOPEE entrance and 20 seats are filled by the University directly.”

He said the AICTE approval was mandatory for the institute as the Union government body was planning to start major programmes in Technical Education for which the College was not eligible earlier.

“Now, we are eligible for all the programs and degrees of our students will be approved by the AICTE as well,” he said.