BGSBU shines in Atal ranking-2020

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has secured “band A” in the category of government and government aided Universities in Atal ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)-2020.

A statement said of 674 higher educational institutions, BGSBU has been ranked among the universities which secured between 6th to 25th positions under different categories in the Atal ranking.

The rankings were announced at a virtual function held at New Delhi, by Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Prof Javaid Mussarat termed the announcement as an achievement for the varsity. He congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and scholars of the University for securing top position in the ranking.

“It is a great achievement for all of us as our University has been ranked in band A in the ranking. We would strive to get better rankings to make BGSBU as epitome of excellence,” he said.

The ARIIA systematically ranks the educational institutions and Universities on innovation related indicators. ARIIA considers all major indicators which are globally used to rank most innovative education institutions and Universities across the world.