BGSBU to promote students on basis of internal assessment, performance in preceding semester

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has decided to do away with the theory examination of intermediate semester students for 2020 academic session in view of the ongoing covid-19 lockdown imposed to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

The decision has been taken on basis of the recommendations of deans of schools of studies, principals, officers and other functionaries of the University put forth in an online meeting held on June 01.

The meeting was convened by Vice Chancellor (VC) BGSBU to decide about the promotion policy for students of intermediate semesters in different undergraduate, post-graduate, B.Tech, B.E, diploma courses, except nursing, offered in the university.

“The decision was taken keeping in view the recent mandate of the UGC regulations regarding the conduct of exams as one time exception for the year 2020 in view of prevalent situation due to Covid-19,” the spokesperson of the university said.

As per the office memo released by the University, there will be no theory examinations for intermediate semesters.

“Grading will be composite of 50 percent marks on the basis of internal assessment and the remaining 50 marks will be awarded on the basis of best of performance in preceding semesters,” the office memo reads.

It reads that the Viva-Voce examination of Practical, Project, Dissertation, wherever applicable, will be conducted through a convenient virtual mode.

“The marks obtained shall be graded as 100 in the respective practical examination,” it reads.