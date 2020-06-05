BGSBU to promote students on basis of internal assessment

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri on Friday decided to do away with examination of intermediate semester students amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown and promote the students on the basis of internal assessment and performance in the preceding semesters.

A statement said the decision was on the basis of the recommendations of Deans of Schools of Studies, Principals, officers and other functionaries of the University.

The meeting was convened by Vice Chancellor (VC) BGSBU to decide about the promotion policy for students of intermediate semesters in different undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Tech, B.E and diploma courses, except nursing.

“The decision was taken keeping in view of the UGC regulations regarding the conduct of exams as one time exception in view of prevalent situation,” said the statement.

It said there will be no theory examinations for intermediate semesters. “Grading will be composite of 50 percent marks on the basis of internal assessment and the remaining 50 marks will be awarded on the basis of best of performance in preceding semesters,” the statement said.

It said the viva-voce examination of Practical, Project, Dissertation, wherever applicable, will be conducted through a convenient virtual mode.

“The marks obtained shall be graded as 100 in the respective practical examination,” it said.