Bhagat Habib Colony residents demand macadamization

Dilapidated roads at Habib Colony, Bhagat Barzulla at uptown area of summer capital, Srinagar are giving tough time to the residents

The residents urged lieutenant governor; Manoj Sinha led administration to intervene and macadamize the road stretch and address the developmental concerns on priority.

A delegation from the Colony complained that despite several requests, the administration failed to macadamize the road stretch—which remains in shambles.

“The road is dotted with potholes and hampering the smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement in the area,” the residents said.

The residents urged Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer, and Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Dr Syed Abid Rasheed and other concerned departments to come to their rescue and address the long pending developmental concerns of the area.