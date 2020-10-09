Bhan bats for dialogue with stakeholders to resolve Kashmir

Senior Congress leader, Ashok Bhan on Friday batted for dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure lasting peace in Kashmir.

Bhan, who was speaking to Kashmiri young entrepreneurs during a webinar, said that tall promises made by BJP since 2014 were “hollow.” He said one of the causes of the new age turbulence was attributed to the betrayal of democratic expectations. “The youth had participated in large numbers in the electoral process in 2014 Assembly elections and voted out the incumbent government headed by Omar Abdullah”, he said.

He said the BJP-PDP “unholy coalition” polarized the state. “The people’s mandate was betrayed with mis-governance and incompetence to manage the complex political affairs. All the hopes and promises to respect the distinct, united and unique characteristics of the state were dusted,” he said.

He said in absence of good governance, “the militancy in Kashmir seems to have developed an autonomous raison d’être.” “Recent killing of Babar Qadri, an articulate lawyer, a voice of moderation is an eye opener. Demeaning Kashmiri leadership and making them irrelevant by muscle and misinformation campaign, as an agenda is the most unwise policy of BJP,” Bhan said.

He said Kashmir has been on the boil for more than 30 years and tens of thousands of people, both civilians and soldiers have died.

“Kashmir affairs are seemingly messed up by BJP. Militancy has rendered the state, especially the Valley, without liberty and individuality. It has devastated the economy, education and normal living pattern, the plural ethos, and imperiled institutions,” Bhan said.

He said winning hearts and minds of Kashmiri’s was the most important requirement that can be done through a dialogue with stakeholders and through release of all political detainees.