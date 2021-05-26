BHSS Uri celebrates Int'l Biodiversity Day 2021

BHSS Uri in Zone Uri organised a virtual seminar to celebrate the international Biodiversity Day, 2021 on Wednesday.

Principal BHSS Uri Mushtaq Sopori chaired the event. The international day for biodiversity is marked on May 22 every year and is observed to raise and create awareness about biodiversity issues. The theme of the day this year is “We are part of solution” which infact is in continuation with the momentum generated in 2020.

District Cultural Coordinator Baramulla Nazir Ahmad, District Cultural Coordinator Srinagar Hina, Lecturers,Teachers and the students of the institution participated in the event ZOOM Cloud meeting.

Sheikh Shafeeq lecturer BHSS URI in his introductory speech threw a detailed light on the historical background and significance of the day. Aftab Ahmad Kakroo (ZCC URI) while speaking urged to make the most use of social media and other electronic mediums to create and raise awareness about the day as this year’s celebrations and awareness campaigns will only be done virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

District Cultural Coordinator Baramulla Nazir Ahmad shared some valuable information regarding the event. He further added that this day is celebrated to increase understanding and awareness about the biodiversity and it’s challenging issues.

Mushtaq Sopori while speaking on the occasion said,“We are depleting resources faster than nature can replenish them. Covid-19 has further reminded us of the intimate relationship between people and the nature.” He further added that ‘we all need to be the part of the movement for a sustainable change.’

Students of the institution also spoke on the event and urged for a safe and healthy ecosystem for sustainable life on the earth.