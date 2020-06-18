Bifurcation of civil secretariat fraught with perilous consequences: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday termed the government decision of creating two functioning secretariats instead of full Darbar Move from Jammu to Srinagar a “deliberate attempt” to create administrative anarchy in J&K.

In a statement, Mir said the decision reflects that the government was more inclined to keep a section of officers and employees in good humour rather than working for welfare and interests of people of both the regions.

“Retaining half of the administrative departments in Jammu civil secretariat and shifting few departments to Srinagar capital that too after a huge delay, is a cruel joke with the people of J&K. This decision is not only bound to create chaos and confusion among people but will also lead to anarchy within the administration,” Mir said, demanding immediate withdrawal of the order.

He said it seems the government was hell-bent to create a deep wedge between people of the two regions by playing a “measured mischief” with the apparatus of the governance.

“The bifurcation of the administrative departments reflects some nefarious designs being implemented which will prove detrimental not only to interests of people of J&K but to the whole country,” Mir cautioned.

He said the Lt Governor GC Murmu should come clear on the rationale behind this decision.

“On the face of it, this decision seems not fulfilling any of the interests of people except for keeping a section of the officers,” Mir said.

Mir urged the LG to take an immediate call on the important issue and order shifting of Darbar with all administrative departments besides his own Raj Bhawan office to Srinagar without any further delay.