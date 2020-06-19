Bifurcation of secretariat another betrayal with Kashmir: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Friday flayed the decision to bifurcate civil secretariat departments, terming it against the wishes of people of both Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Yaseen said bifurcation of the Darbar Move departments, at the whims of some bureaucrats, has no rationale.

Yaseen said there was no rationale in the decision, adding the thoughtless move would create unnecessary administrative anarchy in the troubled state.

He said retaining half of the Move departments at Jammu would badly affect the public grievances redressal mechanism in Kashmir.

“This is a deliberate ploy to humiliate and ignore people of Kashmir province. It is another betrayal with people of Kashmir,” said Yaseen.

While demanding withdrawal of all controversial orders issued from time to time, in absence of a civil government in, Yaseen cautioned that the governor-led administration should not underestimate patience of people.

“It is most unfortunate that the Centre since 1947 has been continuously ignoring socio- political aspirations and sentiments of people of Kashmir, which was the root cause of alienation and mistrust among people,” said Yaseen.

While referring to the decision of scraping SRO 202, Yaseen said the government should totally remove the clause of probation period, for all appointees, instead of reducing it from five years to two years.

He demanded that the government should resolve the lingering problems of about 60,000 daily-rated workers, casual labourers and contractual employees.