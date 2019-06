Also Read | Auto Draft

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at her home in Muqam village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district last night.

An official said that Aasiya Begum, wife of Abdul Hamid Shah, a resident of Muqam village committed suicide.

“She was taken to district hospital Bandipora where doctors declared her brought dead. The woman is originally from Bihar and had married a local man here,” he said.

The official claimed that the woman was not mentally stable.