Bijbehara gunfight: Two JeM militants, soldier killed, two armymen injured

Two JeM militants and an army soldier were killed while two more soldiers were injured in an ongoing gunfight in Waghoma area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, reports said.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two militants have been killed so far in the operation.

An army soldier injured in initial exchange of fire was shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment were he succumbed, GNS reported quoting a senior police officer.

The officer further said that two more armymen were injured later who were shifted to a hospital and are said to be stable.

The gunfight broke out today barely 24 hours after another firefight left an army officer and a militant dead in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district.

According to news agency GNS, the firefight started today morning after a joint team of Army’s 3RR and SOG Anantnag cordoned off Waghoma area.

On Monday, an army officer and a militant were killed while several soldiers, including another officer, were injured in a gunfight in Achabal area.