Bike lifters' gang busted in Pulwama, 12 stolen two-wheelers recovered: Police

Police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday said they have busted a gang of bike lifters and recovered a dozen motorcycles from their possession.

In a statement, a spokesman said that the police launched a series of actions against burglars and thieves active in the area and arrested six persons.

“In the recent past, Pulwama police received many complaints of thefts in Pulwama area. Accordingly Case FIR Nos. 81, 89,103, 105, 121, 122, 129/2019 under relevant sections of law were registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation was initiated,” he said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

During the course of investigation, police succeeded in busting a gang of inter district bike lifters by arresting six persons, he added.

Twelve motorcycles were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that the bikes will be returned to their rightful owners after due legal formalities.