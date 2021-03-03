Biker injured, pillion rider killed in mishap

A man was killed while another critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speedy tipper in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mudasir Hussain Wani of Madergund Bandipora while the critically injured has been identified as Javid Qadir Lone of Arin Bandipora.

According to Police, the mishap occurred at Hanjiweera Pattan when a biker Javid Qadir and his pillion rider Mudasir Hussain Wani were on way to Baramulla when a speedy tipper (JK05D 2212) hit the bike near Hanjiweera Pattan.

“The injured were shifted to Trauma Hospital Pattan where the pillion rider Mudasir Hussain was declared dead on admission while the severely-injured biker Javed Ahmad was immediately shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment,” Police said. “The tipper has been seized while the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.”