Biography of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) released

‘Seerat-e-Pak’ of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), a book in Urdu language by former Director General Economics and Statistics J&K, G AQureshi was released at S P College Srinagar on Saturday.

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir and chairman of J&K Muslim Personal Law Board Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam presided over the function while Dean HOD Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof NaseemRafiabadi was the chief guest and Chief Patron of Anjuman-e-Himayatul-Islam J&K MoulanaShowkatHussainKengQadri was the guest of honour on the occasion.

In his presidential address, Grand Mufti MuftiNasir-ul-Islam appreciated the author for his hard work and efforts in bringing out a comprehensive and authentic book on the biography and the religious, moral and spiritual teachings of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul QadirJeelani (RA) and hoped that the educated youth learn and benefit from the teachings and the exemplary decent moral character of the Muslim saints and scholars.

Prof NaseemRafiabadi expressed satisfaction over the informative and authenticated contents of the book and lauded the creative and literary efforts of the author in the field of social, religious and development studies.

MoulanaShowkatKengQadri talked at length about the multi-dimensional personality of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul QadirJeelani (RA) with special reference to the contents of the book.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Qureshi, the author of the book, presented a brief resume about the teachings and immense and lasting contributions made by Muslim saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul QadirJeelani (RA).

He talked about the relentless and selfless services rendered by the great for 40 years in popularising the universal message of Islam for the entire humanity.

“The great saint is respected by all shades of Islamic thought and would be remembered for all times for his sincere efforts for the revival of the true Islamic faith and culture based on the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah,” Qureshi said.

He thanked MoulanaShowkat Keng Qadri for pain stakingly reviewing and correcting the entire manuscript of the book.

The function, attended by religious scholars, teachers, research scholars, social activists, volunteers and students, started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by versified salutations to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

AnjumanHimayat-ul-Islam J&K President, MoulanaKhursheed Ahmad Qanoongo conducted the proceedings of the event.

Principal S P College Srinagar Prof Khursheed, noted Islamic scholar Syed RahmanShamas, Moulana Ghazi Hussain Maki Gazrali of Kupwara and General Sectary AnjumanHimayat-ul-islam J&K Moulana Abdul HaqAwaisi were special guests.

The representatives of KarvaniIslami, Syed Haqani Memorial Trust Budgam Kashmir and J&K Muslim Personal Law Board also participated in the function.

ShamasRahman, Moulana Abdul HaqAwaisi and Moulana Ghazi HussainMakki expressed pleasure over the release of the book and appreciated the work done by the author.