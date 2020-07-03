Biz community sensitized about COVID19 protocol

A day long sensitization, training cum awareness programme on COVID-19 was conducted in Pahalgam on Friday.

The programme was aimed to sensitize the business community and service providers regarding COVID-19 infection and make sure that standing operating procedures (SoP) are adhered while giving services.

The district administration in collaboration with Department of Community Medicine (Social and Preventive Medicine) Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, conducted the programme to impart training to the service providers especially people affiliated with restaurants, hotels and fast food outlets and other essential service dealers like pony wallas, dandiwallas, tent shop owners etc.