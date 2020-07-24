Biz School SSM College conducts webinar

A day-long webinar was conducted by Business School SSM College of Engineering, Pattan Baramulla on “Crucibles of Leadership in Pandemic Situation.”

The webinar had various speakers including Prof.(Dr) Ashok Aima, VC Central University of Jammu, Prof.(Dr) Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Director UGC-HRDC University of Kashmir and Prof.(Dr) K. Maran, Director Sri Sairam Institute of Management Studies Chennai.

Director Business School SSM College Prof.(Dr) N. A. Shah started the first session with a welcome note. Prof.(Dr) Ashok Aima in his speech stressed that Leadership is an act, a decision, a moment not necessarily a person and effect of such act, decision, moment lasts for centuries.

Prof.(Dr) Shabir Ahmad Bhat advocated that life tests us through most unexpected ways, people who meet these tests strongly, are true leaders. Later Prof.(Dr) K. Maran spoke about different styles of leadership and connected them with present Covid scenario. Chairperson SSM College of Engineering Dilafrose Qazi presented Vote of thanks.