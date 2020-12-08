BJP and allies don't stand a chance in DDC polls: NC

National Conference (NC) Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Team-B does not stand a chance in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls, saying that people were all set to unpack the “hegemony of the forces inimical to the unique identity of J&K”.

A statement of NC issued here said that while canvassing for the candidates of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Ganderbal district, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said ever since BJP had come to power it had been busy in unpacking the very idea of India, disempowering and dismembering a sole Muslim-majority state in India.

“The BJP and its Team-B in J&K are hand-in-glove with each other contriving hard to achieve that end. Their only agenda is to grab the democratic spaces and use it for continuation of their assault on the identity of the people of J&K,” Sagar said in the statement. “The Muslim-majority character of J&K has always been a sore in their eyes. Having an empowered Muslim majority state bothers them. BJP spitefully dishonoured J&K in the parliament by ditching all established constitutional norms and political priority. Now the same BJP, through its Team B of plaint stooges is further trying to make inroads into our social life leaving no chance to dismember us completely.”

The statement quoted NC Provisional President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani as saying that the very astounding fact that BJP and its Team-B were not acknowledging the ongoing crisis-like situation in Kashmir speaks volumes about them.

“BJPs Team-B is an artificial lab made formulation which like its prototypes cannot withstand the test of democracy. Being on the right side of the line can’t help them in the long run,” Wani said. “The newly-surfaced political group is brimming with armchair politicians devoid of any ideology and public support. As part of their vicious programme, BJP is taming democracy, making elections irrelevant by not allowing a level-playing field to all contesting candidates. A dangerous experiment is in the works in Kashmir. It has money and craft. What it lacks is the goodwill of people who despite all odds are supporting PAGD led by Farooq (Abdullah) Sahab. This time people have made it a point to vote and support PAGD candidates only. This time people will vote for their self-respect and securing the interests of J&K.”

Sagar and Wani were accompanied by NC District President and former MLA Sheikh Ashfaq Jabbar and various other district functionaries.