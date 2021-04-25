BJP appreciates PM Modi for interaction with COVID-19 frontlines workers in Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit Sunday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Kashmiri frontline COVID-19 workers during his monthly Man Ki Baat programme and said that such things boost the confidence of the people.

In a statement issued here, BJP J&K’s General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said taking note of the ground situation and interacting with people of the country who are on the ground in the ongoing crisis speaks loader than itself and deserves respect and appreciation.

“PM Modi on Sunday spoke exclusively to Head of the Department of Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar Dr Naveed Nazir and discussed COVID-19 ground situation in Kashmir and panic management the pandemic,” he said.

Koul appreciated the efforts of the PM and said that it was the first time that the country’s PM keeps himself updated with the ground situation and realities beyond.

“We are lucky that we have a PM like Modi who has knowledge of each and every corner of the country. It is a proud movement for all of Jammu and Kashmir that PM interacted with Dr Naveed,” he said.

Koul said that Modi was enough to serve people during the time of crisis and had great experience and management skills to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

“Modi helped the country during the COVID-19 first stage by implementing great way outs and now this time again he will use his new ways to contain the deadly pandemic,” he said.

Koul also appealed people of J&K to follow the CIOVID-19 guidelines and SOPs during the holy month of Ramadhan and assure social distancing to contain COVID-19.

“Modi has set examples by taking review of the ground situation which was previously hardly done by any Prime Minister in the country. It is a proud movement for all of us,” he said.