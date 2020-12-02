'BJP asking voters to stay inside'

National Conference (NC) Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on seeing an immense support for the candidates of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was now asking voters to stay inside.

In a statement issued here, NC spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah said that the BJP by saying that those who were voting were against Articles 370 and Article 35-A revealed that it did not want people to vote in the first place as BJP knew that these articles were the articles of faith for the people of J&K.

“Owing to its frustration, which is quite understandable, BJP in a tizzy is now asking voters to stay inside but people in J&K have made it a point to punish it for failing them and cutting down their rights,” she said.

Shah said people of J&K were voting to strengthen the efforts of NC President Farooq Abdullah for the restoration of Articles 370 and Article 35-A.