UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 2:19 AM

BJP asks Govt to ensure availability of doctors at Anantnag hospital

Demands 'sustenance incentive' for vendors, labourers
BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K General Secretary Ashok Koul Saturday asked the administration to ensure availability of doctors at Government Medical College Hospital Anantnag.

He said that the government should provide treatment to patients in the pandemic and better healthcare should be the concern of all.

Meanwhile, BJP spoeswomanDarakhshanAndrabi demanded a ‘sustenance incentive’ for the poor daily breadearners in J&K during the lockdown.

In a statement issued here, she said while COVID lockdown was an effective way for breaking the chain of infection in the society, it had fallen as an axe on the head of many poor daily bread earners especially in entire J&K. “I request the Lieutenant Governor to announce a special sustenance incentive for the vendors and labourers during the lockdown period,” Andrabi said.

