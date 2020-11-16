BJP attacks Gupkar Alliance, terms it 'power hungry'

Accusing that the political parties which are part of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) were power hungry, J&K BJP on Monday said the land encroachment and corruption cases and other charges against J&K politicians will be investigated.

“This group has come into existence to hide their misdeeds like illegal encroachments of land which was regularized later and corruption cases and many other cases like a killing in the Chief Minister’s residence. Now, all these cases will be investigated,” said Sunil Sethi, BJP’s chief spokesperson, while speaking to the media.

He said the political parties which were part of the PAGD lack coordination. “Their differences on seat sharing have come to fore and many rebel leaders and workers who do not agree with their respective political party’s leadership have decided to contest independently,” he said.

Sethi said by becoming part of the PAGD, both the National Conference and PDP have annoyed the leaders and workers of their respective parties. “It was because of seat sharing differences among the alliance partners that many leaders in both the political parties are annoyed like Muzaffar Hussain Baig who later resigned from the PDP,” he said. The BJP leader claimed that the National Conference and PDP leaders and workers were not willing to work under the PAGD leadership.

“You will see the differences coming to the fore when the leaders will start election campaign. It was due to the differences that many rebels from PDP and NC who have filed their nominations independently will win most seats in the DDC elections in comparison to the PAGD alliance.” “What is more shocking is that the Congress has become part of the PAGD. If you talk about National Conference, they give statements in support of China whereas PDP gives pro-Pakistan statements. The Congress has to explain itself and clear its stand before the people,” Sethi said.

He said Jammu people will never support the PAGD as they were nationalist. “Anti-national powers have always been neglected in Jammu. These political parties will face the same fate in the DDC polls,” he said.