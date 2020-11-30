BJP claims on development a crude joke, smokescreen for its failures: NC

National Conference on Monday said that despite running a high-pitch electoral battle in Kashmir, the “sidelined” and the “internally displaced” lot of BJP campaigners had failed to impress the electorate in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

In a statement, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “The internally displaced leaders of BJP are resorting to mistruth mongering and fabrication of facts in order to get coveted positions in the central cabinet.” Dar said the self-anointed strategists of BJP who had landed in Kashmir were the last persons to comment on the political aspirations and aspiration of the people of Kashmir as they themselves failed to pick up the mood of people in their respective constituencies in Bihar and elsewhere in the country where their political careers had been extinguished by the voters. “Having been sidelined in the party, these people are leaving no stone unturned to vent their frustration in a bid to increase their political prospects back home,” he said.

Dar said that BJP had mastered the art of spreading lies and ever since it had come to power, it had been using institutions to further its own interests rather than that of the nation, subverting all established constitutional norms and ethics.

“Last minute change of polling booths in the ongoing DDC elections, denying level playing field to contesting candidates, according selective security to them and undue administrative intervention in the mayoral elections are few cases in point that justify how brazenly averse BJP is towards democracy,” he said. Dar said the hyper campaigning of BJP leadership and cabinet ministers reveals the shakeup the BJP was undergoing on account of the support PAGD was receiving from different quarters.

“Unlike other parts of the country, BJP can’t get away with lies here. It goes without saying that the false propaganda is only meant to help BJP sail through the DDC polls and escape the wrath of people whom they have failed on all accounts,” he said. “The malicious propaganda is short-lived and will die out on its own once the DDC polls are over. The frustration BJP rank and file is suffering from is well understandable in wake of the imminent drubbing it is anticipating in the DDC polls in J&K.” He said a fact check and misdirection of the BJP-led government speaks for itself.

“All the claims of BJP have demonstrably been debunked by ground reports and figures of various national agencies like NitiAyog. BJP is lying profusely, lying globally, and lying nationally as well,” Dar said. “A large number of these lies seemed to justify the abject failure of the BJP government to rise up to the expectations of people, ignoring the measurable loss of life due to COVID19 and the suffering inflicted on India’s poorest on account of a crumbling economy and rapidly increasing employment.” He said the lying spree of the BJP was also reflective of its failure to answer the burning questions.