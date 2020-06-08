BJP condemns killing of Sarpanch, seeks probe

BhartiyaJanta Party (BJP) on Monday condemned the killing of a Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita (Bharti) from Anantnag district.

In a statement, BJP termed the killing as a “desperate attempt of militants to fail ongoing peace process in J&K.”

The party’s J&K President, Ravinder Raina and General Secretary, Ashok Kaul while condemning the killing said “Pakistan and its militants were shaken by the successive successful operations by forces.”

“People are progressing on the path of development and such cowardice actions cannot derail the ongoing peace process,” said Raina.

Kaul said Pandita worked for strengthening grassroots level democracy in the Valley. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Kaul asked the political parties to desist from making any political statements for their own “political motives.” “The gruesome incident should be seen as an attack on democratically elected representatives in Kashmir and we must fight it tooth and nail with all our positive powers united,” said Koul. In a statement, senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the government should bring the body of the slain Sarpanch to his home in Subhashnagar Jammu for last rites. He said all KP elected representatives in Kashmir should be shifted to Jammu.

He also demanded the elected KP representatives should be provided security and the government should declare ex-gratia for kin of slain Sarpanch. “A thorough enquiry should be ordered into the incident,” he said.